Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins take on conference foe Saint Peter's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-11, 1-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-8, 2-4 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -3.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Isiah Dasher and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks host Jordan Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Peacocks are 6-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is the MAAC leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Washington averaging 2.3.

The Golden Griffins are 1-4 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 6.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 11.8 points. Dasher is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Advertisement

Henderson is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.5 points. Tahj Staveskie is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article