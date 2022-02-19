Tyler Maye had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (11-17, 6-8). Demetric Horton added 16 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Watson had 10 points.
The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Campbell defeated North Carolina A&T 73-72 on Jan. 22.
