The Fighting Camels have gone 9-3 at home. Campbell has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.
The Lancers are 14-1 in conference matchups. Longwood is eighth in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Wilkins averaging 4.4.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Lancers won the last matchup 72-64 on Jan. 20. Jordan Perkins scored 14 points to help lead the Lancers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the past 10 games for Campbell.
DeShaun Wade averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Justin Hill is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Longwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.
Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.