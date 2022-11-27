Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius’ 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 0-1 on the road. Canisius is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Buffalo.

Tahj Staveskie is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Golden Griffins. Henderson is averaging 12.8 points for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

