Henderson's 5 TD passes help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3

NEWARK, Del. — Nolan Henderson completed 30 of 43 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns — three to Thyrick Pitts — to help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3 Saturday night.
Axel Perez kicked a 20-yard field goal to get Hampton (3-1, 0-1) on the board with 12 minutes to play before Henderson connected with Marcus Yarns on a 7-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:54 to play.
Hampton went 0 for 12 on third-down conversions and finished with just 156 total yards.
