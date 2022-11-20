Hendricks, UCF beat Santa Clara 57-50, win Baha Mar Bahamas

Hendricks was 7-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 10 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Knights (4-1). Tyem Freeman added nine points while going 4 of 9 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Ithiel Horton shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.