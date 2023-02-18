Hendricks, UCF Knights host the Cincinnati Bearcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-10, 8-6 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-10, 6-7 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Cincinnati in a matchup of AAC teams. The Knights are 10-4 on their home court. UCF is sixth in the AAC scoring 72.2 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Bearcats are 8-6 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Landers Nolley II is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 13.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

