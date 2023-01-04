Hendricks, UCF Knights square off against the East Carolina Pirates

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCF Knights (10-4, 1-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-5, 1-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -6; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Hendricks and the UCF Knights visit Javon Small and the East Carolina Pirates in AAC play Wednesday. The Pirates are 6-2 in home games. East Carolina averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Knights have gone 1-1 against AAC opponents. UCF is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Pirates and Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Hendricks is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

