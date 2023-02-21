Hendricksen and North Florida host Eastern Kentucky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-11, 11-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-16, 7-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Carter Hendricksen scored 21 points in North Florida’s 73-71 loss to the Austin Peay Governors. The Ospreys are 9-2 on their home court. North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Hendricksen leads the Ospreys with 6.3 boards.

The Colonels are 11-5 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky ranks third in college basketball with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 2.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarius Hicklen is averaging 11.8 points for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 7.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

