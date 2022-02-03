The Gamecocks have gone 7-1 in home games. Jacksonville State leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 33.8 boards. Brandon Huffman leads the Gamecocks with 6.1 rebounds.
The Ospreys are 1-7 against ASUN opponents. North Florida gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.
The Gamecocks and Ospreys meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Darian Adams is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.
Jose Placer is averaging 14.3 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 13.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for North Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.