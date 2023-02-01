North Florida Ospreys (8-14, 3-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 ASUN)Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Carter Hendricksen scored 31 points in North Florida's 91-78 loss to the North Alabama Lions.The Dolphins are 7-1 on their home court. Jacksonville averages 65.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.The Ospreys are 3-7 in ASUN play. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Jadyn Parker averaging 5.7.The Dolphins and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.Hendricksen is averaging 17 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.