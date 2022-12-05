Hendricksen leads North Florida against No. 1 Houston after 22-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (2-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0)
The Ospreys have gone 0-5 away from home. North Florida gives up 80.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Houston.
Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Florida.
