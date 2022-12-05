Hendricksen leads North Florida against No. 1 Houston after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (2-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Carter Hendricksen scored 22 points in North Florida’s 93-88 loss to the High Point Panthers. The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. Houston leads college basketball giving up just 48.0 points per game while holding opponents to 30.8% shooting.

The Ospreys have gone 0-5 away from home. North Florida gives up 80.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Houston.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

