Hendricksen leads North Florida against North Alabama

North Florida Ospreys (8-13, 3-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-10, 4-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the North Alabama Lions after Carter Hendricksen scored 32 points in North Florida’s 88-85 overtime loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Lions have gone 6-2 at home. North Alabama has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ospreys are 3-6 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions and Ospreys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.7 points for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Jarius Hicklen is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 12 points. Hendricksen is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

