Hendricksen leads North Florida against Queens after 20-point performance

Queens Royals (13-6, 3-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (7-11, 2-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Queens Royals after Carter Hendricksen scored 20 points in North Florida’s 86-72 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls. The Ospreys are 6-0 on their home court. North Florida is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals are 3-3 in ASUN play. Queens ranks third in the ASUN scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Dye averaging 5.5.

The Ospreys and Royals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricksen is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Gavin Rains is averaging 6.4 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Royals. Dye is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

