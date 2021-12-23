Memphis is 6-8 all-time in bowl games and 1-1 under Ryan Silverfield, who is in his second full season but coaching his third bowl game with the Tigers. ... The Tigers have played in a bowl game in eight consecutive seasons, which is the longest streak among all non-Power 5 programs and 12th-best in the nation. ... Hawaii is 8-6 all-time in bowl games. It will be playing in a program-record fourth straight bowl game and fifth in the last six years. … The Rainbow Warriors will be making their 10th appearance in the Hawaii Bowl. They hold a 5-4 record in those games, most recently coming away with a 38-34 win over BYU in the 2019 edition. ... Silverfield was an offensive analyst on now-Hawaii coach Todd Graham’s staff at Arizona State during the 2015 season. ... Hawaii will be without several key players no longer with the team since its 38-14 win at Wyoming on Nov. 27 to end the regular season, including QB Chevan Cordeiro (transferred to San Jose State), RB Dae Dae Hunter (transferred to Liberty), DB Cameron Lockridge (transferred to South Alabama) and DB Kai Kaneshiro (medical retirement). ... Freshman Brayden Schager is expected to make his fourth career start at QB for the Rainbow Warriors. Schager and Henigan are among 13 true freshmen who have started at QB in the FBS this season. The Texas natives met in the Class 5A Division I Region II final in January, with Henigan leading Denton Ryan High School to a 17-7 win over Schager and Highland Park High School en route to a state title.