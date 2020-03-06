The Salukis missed a shot and Brown wrapped up a semifinal date with eighth-seeded Drake on Saturday with a pair of free throws. Drake upset league champion Northern Iowa earlier Friday.
Elijah Childs added 16 points with nine rebounds for Bradley (21-11) and Ville Tahvanainen had 12 points. Brown also had eight assists.
Lance Jones had 20 points for the Salukis (16-16) and Eric McGill added 10.
