Elijah Childs, the Braves’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Keith Fisher III scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (9-20, 4-13). Copeland added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points.
The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds for the season. Bradley defeated Illinois State 75-63 on Jan. 22. Bradley finishes out the regular season against Loyola of Chicago at home on Saturday. Illinois State finishes out the regular season against Evansville on the road on Saturday.
