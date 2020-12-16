Kenny White Jr. had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (0-7, 0-2), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Tujautae Williams added 10 points.
Jr. Clay, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10.0 points per game, shot only 11% (1 of 9) from the field.
The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee Tech 73-67 last Sunday.
