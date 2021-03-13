Grambling closed to six points with 1:28 remaining but Henry dunked and Prairie View finished with eight straight from the free throw line.
Williams also scored 18 points with seven rebounds for Prairie View (16-4). D’Rell Roberts added 14 points and DeWayne Cox scored 11 with eight rebounds.
Cameron Christon had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-12). Tra’Michael Moton added 10 points and five assists. Prince Moss had 10 points.
