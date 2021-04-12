The 6-foot-6 Henry was the team’s only double-digit scorer, averaging 15.4 points. He led Michigan State with 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, along with being tied for the team lead with 5.6 rebounds a game and being its top defender.
Henry, who is from Indianapolis, averaged 10 points over a three-year career that included 77 starts and 97 games.
___
