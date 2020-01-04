Jr. Clay had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (3-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Keishawn Davidson added 15 points. Jared Sherfield had 13 points.
Morehead State plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech plays Austin Peay at home on Thursday.
