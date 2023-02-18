Hepa has 19 in Hawaii's 70-67 win against Long Beach State

Hepa was 6-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rainbow Warriors (19-8, 10-5 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Samuta Avea was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.