Hepa has 19 in Hawaii's 70-67 win against Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Kamaka Hepa scored 19 points as Hawaii beat Long Beach State 70-67 on Saturday night.
The Beach (15-13, 9-7) were led by AJ George, who posted 20 points. Lassina Traore added 15 points and six rebounds for Long Beach State. Marcus Tsohonis also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.
NEXT UP
Hawaii’s next game is Monday against CSU Bakersfield on the road, while Long Beach State visits UCSB on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.