Hepa scores 12 with 9 rebounds, Hawaii beats Cal Poly 57-48

HONOLULU — Kamaka Hepa, Jovon McClanahan and Noel Coleman scored 12 points apiece to help Hawaii beat Cal Poly 57-48 Saturday night for its sixth consecutive win.

The Rainbow Warriors shot just 37% (16 of 43) from the field and made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range but made 80% of their 30 free-throw attempts and outscored Cal Poly (7-7, 1-1) 24-7 from the foul line.