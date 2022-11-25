Hepburn, Wisconsin edge USC 64-59 to finish 3rd in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure Wisconsin’s 64-59 win over USC in the Battle for Atlantis third-place game on Friday.
Both teams also had eight-point runs but Wisconsin’s came within the last five minutes after Drew Peterson’s 3-pointer put USC on top 57-54 with 5:42 to play. Tyler Wahl and Hepburn alternated baskets in the game-changing run as the Trojans went scoreless for 4:52 and missed eight straight shots.
Boogie Ellis ended the drought with 50 seconds to go and after a Hepburn miss coming out of a timeout, Hepburn picked Peterson’s pocket near the top of the key and went down and iced the game with a pump-fake layup.
Wahl scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Badgers (5-1), who face Wake Forest on Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Conner Essegian had four 3-pointers and 12 points off the bench. Wisconsin’s three games in the Bahamas were decided by 1, 1, and 5 points.
Peterson went 5 of 6 behind the arc and scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Ellis, the top scorer for USC (4-3) at 18.5 points a game, finished with 15 points, but only two in the second half. The Trojans open Pac-12 play at California on Wednesday.
