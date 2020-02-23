Marcus Hammond had 22 points for the Purple Eagles (9-18, 7-9).
Marist defeated Niagara 67-48 on Jan. 31. Marist plays Manhattan on the road on Wednesday. Niagara matches up against St. Peter’s at home on Thursday.
