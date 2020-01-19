Asante Gist topped the Gaels (4-9, 2-4) with 15 points, while Isaiah Washington scored 14 with five assists. E.J. Crawford added 14 points and Mohamed Thiam scored 12 with three steals off the bench.
Marist shot 54% from the floor in notching its highest point total of the season. The Red Foxes buried 12 of 25 shots from beyond the arc (48%) but made only 19 of 32 free throws (59%). Iona shot only 39% overall, 32% from distance, but made 15 of 18 foul shots (83%).
