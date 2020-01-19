POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Sophomore Matthew Herasme finished with 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for his first double-double and Marist knocked off Iona 83-73 on Sunday.

Herasme made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Red Foxes ( 3-13, 2-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who have split their last four games after snapping an 11-game losing streak. Jordan Jones and Michael Cubbage scored 14 apiece and combined for 11 rebounds. Braden Bell pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.