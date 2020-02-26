Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black bears with 18 points, Sergio El Darwich scored 17, Veljko Radakovic11 and Stephane Ingo grabbed 11 rebounds for Maine (7-21, 3-11).
After Maine’s Andrew Fleming made a 3 to tie it at 66 with 4:12 left, New Hampshire outscored the Black Bears 11-4. The Wildcats sank 7 of 8 foul shots in the last 54 seconds.
___
