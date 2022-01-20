Teisha Hyman scored 18 points and Chrislyn Carr and Alaysia Styles 12 each for the Orange (8-9-1-6).
Georgia Tech got out to an 11-2 lead and was up 21-15 at the quarter break on a basket by Hermosa. Her three-point play to open the second quarter propelled the Yellow Jackets on a 10-0 run and a 31-15 lead before Syracuse, which missed 11 straight shots, scored midway through. It was 35-24 at the break.
Georgia Tech only allows opponents 46.3 points a game on 32.5% shooting, 25.3% behind the arc. Because the Yellow Jackets had 26 turnovers, Syracuse got us 17 more shots (67) to score 55 points but only shot 32.8%, 4 of 20 from 3-point range.
