Georgia Tech (4-0) scored the first 13 points of the game, four by Hermosa. It was 28-13 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half.
The Buccaneers (1-3) made a little run in the third quarter to get within 11 but Sarah Bates hit a 3-pointer and Cubaj had a layup and it was 52-36 entering the fourth.
After getting within 11, ETSU missed eight straight shots and closed the game going 1 of 16.
Jaila Roberts scored 11 points for ETSU. The Buccaneers shot 19% in the second half, 23% for the game.
