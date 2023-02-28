Hess and the NJIT Highlanders take on conference foe New Hampshire

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (7-21, 4-11 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-14, 8-7 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -6; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Clarence O. Daniels II and the New Hampshire Wildcats host Adam Hess and the NJIT Highlanders. The Wildcats are 9-4 in home games. New Hampshire has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 4-11 in America East play. NJIT averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Raheim Sullivan is averaging eight points for the Highlanders. Hess is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

