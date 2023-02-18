Hess leads NJIT against Vermont after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (16-10, 10-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-18, 4-8 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -11.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Adam Hess scored 23 points in NJIT’s 86-67 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats. The Highlanders are 5-6 in home games. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Osawe averaging 6.1.

The Catamounts are 10-2 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osawe is averaging 10 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Hess is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Robin Duncan is averaging eight points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

