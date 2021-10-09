Draylen Ellis was 28 of 53 for 259 yards for the Governors (2-4, 0-2). All three interceptions were his. D.J. Render caught 11 passes for 89 yards and Ahmaad Tanner rushed for 63 yards and both Austin Peay touchdowns.
Tanner’s second touchdown, on a 53-yard run in the third quarter, drew the Governors within 23-14 but Hess’s 2-yard run late in the third closed out the scoring.
Jalyn Williams was 7 of 14 passing for 68 yards for the Redhawks.
