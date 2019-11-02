Santacaterina’s touchdown toss was to Kristian Wilkerson who finished with 111 yards receiving. The catch gave Wilkerson 30 for his career, making him the all-time leader at SEMO, passing Paul McRoberts (2012-15).

Kendrick Tiller booted three field goals to help the Redhawks to a 15-0 lead at the break.

Hess opened the second half with an 18-yard scoring run and then scampered 73 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth to establish a 32-7 lead.

SEMO (6-3, 4-1) has won three straight after falling to Austin Peay 28-21.

Cameron Rosendahl led the Tigers (2-7, 1-4), throwing for 217 yards and a score.

