“Joe, his grasp of our offense in a short amount of time, his growth in the middle portion of training camp, his physical attributes, decision-making, led us to put the ball into his hands,” Heupel said Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton started five of the Wolverines’ six games last season. Heupel said Milton has run the No. 1 unit in practice the last 7-10 days leading up to game week.
Milton played in four games each of his first two seasons at Michigan. A strong-armed thrower also able to run, Milton was 80 of 141 for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in last year’s pandemic-truncated Big Ten season.
“Decision-making at the quarterback position is a must,” Heupel said. “Guys who make a consistently bad decision are going to get you beat. You have to put the ball in the right players’ hands at the right time.”
