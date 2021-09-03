One of the drawbacks of the Vols’ up-tempo offense is that it forces the defense back on the field quickly. After forcing Tennessee to punt with a possession of just over a minute, Bowling Green’s second second-quarter drive made progress. The Falcons got the ball as far as the Vols’ 17 before some negative plays set up Needham for a career-long 50 yard field goal and a 14-6 difference at halftime.