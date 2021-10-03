The second touchdown to Rahmaan gave the Tigers a 24-16 lead with 5:33 left in the game. Austin Peay responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive culminated by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Draylen Ellis to Baniko Harley.
After the 2-point try failed, Austin Peay forced a punt but did not cross midfield on its final possession.
Hickbottom completed 18 of 34 passes for 301 yards, Devon Starling rushed for 120 yards and Rahmaan caught five passes for 129 yards for the Tigers (2-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).
Ellis completed 25 of 54 passes for 254 yards for the Governors (2-3, 0-1).
