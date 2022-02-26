Chase Johnston had 25 points for the Hatters (11-18, 5-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Christiaan Jones added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Stephan Swenson’s layup with 5 seconds left in regulation sent the game to OT tied at 56.
The Ospreys evened the season series against the Hatters. Stetson defeated North Florida 68-66 on Jan. 8.
