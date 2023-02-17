Hickline hits 3 North Florida beats Lipscomb 114-111 in OT

Regulation and the first overtime ended with misses but on this occasion Hicklen took the took a pass in the right corner, dribbled once to move to his left, pumped faked as a defender went by him and calmly drilled the winner.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jose Placer’ scored 32 points and Jareius Hicklen hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with less than five seconds to go in the second overtime to give North Florida a 114-111 win over Lipscomb 114-111on Thursday night.

Placer had five assists for the Ospreys (12-15, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jicklen added 19 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Carter Hendricksen was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.