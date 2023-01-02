Hicks' 19 lead Alabama A&M past UAPB 66-59

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Garrett Hicks had 19 points in Alabama A&M’s 66-59 win over UAPB in a Southwestern Athlatic Conference opener on Monday night.
Brahm Harris led the Golden Lions (4-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Kylen Milton added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for UAPB. Ismael Plet also had 10 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Alabama A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State and UAPB travels to play Alabama State.
