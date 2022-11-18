Hicks' 26 help Tarleton State defeat Belmont 89-81

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Freddy Hicks’ 26 points — 17 in the second half — helped Tarleton State defeat Belmont 89-81 on Friday night in a Paradise Jam contest.
Ben Sheppard led the Bruins (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and five assists. Cade Tyson added 14 points and seven rebounds for Belmont. Even Brauns scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Tarleton State led Belmont at the half, 44-31, with Bogues (11 points) their high scorer before the break.
Tarleton State plays Saturday against Wichita State on the road, while Belmont visits Georgia State on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.