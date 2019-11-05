David Jean-Baptiste had 18 points for the Mocs (0-1). Matt Ryan added 15 points and eight rebounds. Rod Johnson had 12 points.

Eastern Kentucky faces Kentucky on the road on Friday. Chattanooga matches up against Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

