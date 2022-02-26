Brock McClure had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-25, 0-14), who have now lost 18 games in a row. C.J. Roberts added 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Valentin Catt had three assists.
The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Jan. 26.
