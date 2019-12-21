Freeze began his first season coaching at the school from a hospital bed in the press box for the season opener against Syracuse following back surgery two weeks earlier on Aug. 16.
“I actually look back on that and think I was stupid for trying it,” Freeze said. “I wasn’t very much help that night. I was pretty worthless. I didn’t add much value to it.”
Freeze missed 24 practices, coached another game from the press box in a medical chair, and four more on an elevated platform on the sidelines before returning to a traditional standing position on Oct. 19.
“I do think the kids saw it as, look, this guys is nuts or he’s really committed to us, probably a little of both,” Freeze said. “And they know I’ll never quit. I’m just thankful right now that I’m sitting in this spot.”
Liberty (8-5) joined Georgia Southern and Appalachian State as the only teams to move from FCS to FBS and win a bowl game in its first season of eligibility.
“We accomplished our goal.” Calvert said.
Calvert, a senior making his 43rd start, topped 12,000 yards in career passing yards.
Hickson became the first Liberty running back since Rashad Jennings (2006-08) to have back to back seasons of 1,000-yards rushing.
Shai Werts completed 10 of 19 passes for 95 yards and gained 57 yards on 22 carries for Georgia Southern (7-6). Wesley Kennedy III had 104 yards on nine rushing attempts.
“Got beat,” Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford said. “They wanted it more than us and they got it.”
Calvert threw a 57-yard old touchdown pass to Johnny Huntley late in the first quarter and Joshua Mack scored on a three-run yard during the second as Liberty took a 16-7 halftime lead.
Kennedy had a 10-yard TD dash in the second for Georgia Southern, which was out gained 264-115 in the first half and 402-289 overall.
“They were flying to the football” Werts said. ”They shut us down.”
Antonio Gandy-Golden caught a 14-yard scoring strike from Calvert in the third. He had five receptions for 63 yards and set a school single-season record with 1,396 yards.
The Liberty defense limited Georgia Southern to three field goals in the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Liberty: Earlier this month, Freeze signed a multiyear contract extension. The 50-year-old had been out of coaching for two years before accepting the job at Liberty. He resigned his position at Mississippi in July 2017 under a cloud of NCAA sanctions and questionable personal conduct.
Georgia Southern: Werts said “absolutely” that he will return for his senior season in 2020.
SLOW START
Georgia Southern went three-and-out on its first three possessions, gaining a combined 12 yards. Liberty had four yards over its initial two possessions.
RARE MISCUE
Werts had his school-record streak of 230 consecutive passes without an interception end when Javon Scruggs picked off his pass late in the second. The turnover resulted on a 46-yard field goal by Alex Probert.
UP NEXT
Liberty: Opens the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech.
Georgia Southern: Travels to Boise State to start the 2020 season on Sept. 5.
