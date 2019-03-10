CHICAGO — Natisha Hiedeman, the Big East Player of the Year, scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and No. 17 Marquette opened the conference tournament on Sunday with an 88-57 over ninth-seeded Saint John’s.

Allazia Blockton added 17 points, Amani Wilborn 13 and Lauren Van Kleuen 11 for the top-seeded Golden Eagles (25-6), who play the winner of the Villanova-Georgetown game in the semifinals on Monday.

In posting its largest margin of victory in a Big East tournament game, Marquette had buzzer-beating baskets at the end of the first three quarters.

Hiedeman drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Marquette a 19-10 lead after one quarter. Van Kleunen swished a 3 from the right corner as time expired for a 40-19 halftime lead. Blockton’s putback at the end of the third quarter made it 62-30.

The Golden Eagles shot 50 percent for the game with eight 3-pointers and went 10 of 11 from the foul line.

Alisha Kebbe, Akina Wellere and Curteeona Brelove had 13 points apiece for the Red Storm (15-16), who went 4 of 19 from distance and shot 33 percent overall, 20 percent in the second half.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.