Hien and Furman host Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon)
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference play. Citadel ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.
The Paladins and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins. Bothwell is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Furman.
Austin Ash is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.