Hien and Furman host Citadel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Garrett Hien scored 20 points in Furman’s 79-67 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Paladins have gone 8-1 at home. Furman is fifth in college basketball with 19.5 assists per game led by Mike Bothwell averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference play. Citadel ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The Paladins and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins. Bothwell is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Austin Ash is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article