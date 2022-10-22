Hiers accounts for 5 TDs to help Samford beat ETSU 55-45

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Michael Hiers passed for 446 yards and four touchdowns and added 2-yard scoring run to help Samford beat East Tennessee State 55-45 Saturday night.
The Bulldogs have won five on a row since a 33-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 10.
Tyler Riddell threw completed 25 of 43 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns for ETSU (3-5, 1-5).
Samford finished with 34 first downs and 609 total yards.
