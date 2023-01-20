Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners take on conference foe UCSB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-12, 2-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-3, 6-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on CSU Bakersfield in a matchup of Big West teams. The Gauchos are 7-1 on their home court. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Cole Anderson shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks second in the Big West giving up 61.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 13.1 points and four assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

