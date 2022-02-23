Justin Edler-Davis had eight rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (7-15, 2-11 Big West Conference).
Trevon Taylor had 14 points for the Mustangs (5-19, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Alimamy Koroma added 10 points. Brantly Stevenson had eight rebounds.
CSUB also defeated Cal Poly 73-60 on Jan. 18.
