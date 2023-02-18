Higgins scores 18, Lehigh takes down American 62-59

WASHINGTON — Keith Higgins Jr. scored 18 points to help Lehigh hold off American University 62-59 on Saturday.
Jalin Sinclair made two free throws with eight seconds left to give Lehigh its three-point lead. Reed Fenton blocked a 3-point attempt by American’s Geoff Sprouse on the game’s final shot to preserve the win.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Lehigh hosts Bucknell, while American University hosts Navy.
