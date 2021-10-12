“For the most part, a lot of these quarterbacks in today’s world, they are great athletes and you can’t script what kind of play he’s going to do when he takes off and runs, like you can’t practice plays for the defense ... but the unscripted one that pops up, those are the ones that are scary and Jayden is that kind of quarterback. He can go back and he will see some things and when things break down, he can go make a first down for us,” Edwards said.